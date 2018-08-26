Who is David Katz, the Jacksonville mass shooter?

Police have identified the suspected gunman in Sunday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.
During an evening press conference, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that 24-year-old David Katz is believed to have opened fire at a football video game tournament at The Landing in downtown Jacksonville.
Officials said Katz turned the gun on himself after firing several rounds of bullets, killing at least two people and injuring more than a dozen others. Police said the death toll may climb.
Katz is believed to be from Baltimore, Maryland, and police say he may have stayed at a North Florida hotel overnight.
