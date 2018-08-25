Boaters aboard a 29-foot yacht rescued by Coast Guard near the Bahamas after day at sea

A pair aboard a 29-foot yacht were rescued Thursday evening after an unplanned day at sea when their schedule cruise from Stuart, Florida to the Bahamas was thwarted.
The brother-in-law of one of the passengers, 37-year-old Jerome Burrows, called the Coast Guard after Burrows failed to arrive in West End, Bahamas Wednesday evening. Burrows and 37-year-old Sasha McPhee left Stuart around 9:30 Wednesday morning.
The Coast Guard, along with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, found Burrows and McPhee 22 miles offshore of Freeport, Bahamas around 8 p.m. Thursday. The pair were waving their hands and shooting flares when officials found them.
No one was injured.
Comments