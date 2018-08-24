A gassy security guard sought Instagram fame. His bosses were not amused.

His website reads: “I’m Paul Flart. I make fart videos on Instagram for the joy and happiness of all who see them. My goal is to be the first person to make a living off farting after getting fired from my job in a public manner.”
This is no joke. Because the individual who posts these videos is now really out of job. But he won’t stop passing gas or posting the odorous bodily function for his 52,000 plus followers on Instagram.
The New Jersey native’s dozens of posts show Flart in a security officer’s uniform, expelling gas loudly, at his former workplace, Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center in Davenport, Florida, in Polk County.
The 31-year-old said he worked the 2-11 p.m. shift at the facility for over a year. Flart was stationed at the entrance, signing visitors in and keeping guard.
One night, he let gas escape and the acoustics of the lobby made the noise more dramatic. So he took a video.
“It was hysterical,” he said. “I posted the video to my friends on a chat and they wanted me to do more of them.”
In a Tweet he says the reason for his excessive gas is ”lactose intolerance.” But why do it in public?
“The lobby has really great acoustics, and naturally, we all fart,” he told Vice. “One day [in March] I ripped a rather nice one and got really good sound from it, so the next time it happened I recorded it and sent it to my group chat.” His friends heartily approved, so he supplied dozens or more videos over a roughly five month period.
But all good things must come to an end.
According to a YouTube video posted Thursday, Flart was let go. In the clip, you hear an irritated man, ostensibly a supervisor, telling him that his services were no longer needed.
“There’s a bunch of p---ed off people,” says the man off camera. “Again, it’s come to our attention you’ve recorded yourself in our uniform on the client’s property.”
“Never showing any logos or anything,” says Flart, of his uniform.
The New Jersey native says the officer is allowed to dispute his termination, which was a result of the “75 times” Flart posted flatulence clips.
The rising social media star is currently accepting contributions for his cause, starting at just $1.
His former employer, DSI Security, based in Alabama, released a statement to the Miami Herald about the firing:
“We are aware of the situation,” said Eddie Sorrells, DSI’s COO and general counsel. “And after reviewing the videos, we came to the conclusion that certain policy violations had occurred, we terminated the security officer’s employment.”
Sorrells refused to release the fired employee’s real name. When reached by phone, Flart would only identify himself as Doug “for security reasons.”
Paul Flart is the name of an animated character in “The Simpsons” TV show, “Paul Flart: Water Park Cop,” which is a send-up of the “Paul Blart” movies starring Kevin James.
“It’s amazing,” Flart told the Herald. “My email and messages have blown up. CBS just called me about a show.”
So losing his job was worth it for the fame? Seems so.
“My family is upset about me losing my job, but know I will crush at anything I put my mind to. There’s a whole new opportunity out there for me now”
