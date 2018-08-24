George Sheldon, a former DCF secretary and a champion for foster children, dies

It was a year into George Sheldon’s tenure as secretary of Florida’s long-troubled social service agency when a killer earthquake struck Haiti. Though the department had earlier been criticized for losing track of its own foster children, Sheldon suggested it oversee relief efforts for thousands of Haitians in Florida, a mission some had compared to the 1960s “Pedro Pan” airlift of Cuban exile children.
In round-the clock shifts that lasted a month, workers with the Department of Children & Families met 1,056 flights of returning Haitian Americans, sheltered and processed 720 Haitian orphans destined for adoptive families and helped oversee medical care for 628 medical evacuees. DCF handed out about $26 million in cash assistance.
And 3,500 teddy bears.
Sheldon died Thursday, three weeks after he fell at his home gym, fracturing a vertebra in his neck. He was 71.
The way he mobilized his agency to assist children displaced by the quake typified his compassion and determination to help those in need.
“When these kids get off of flights, it’s amazing when you put a teddy bear in their hands; they change from desperation to hope,” Sheldon told a Miami Herald reporter at the time.
A native of Tampa who was considered a liberal lion in the Florida Legislature when Democrats controlled both chambers, Sheldon later traded politics for a career in government, becoming a top administrator at DCF, the federal Department of Health and Human Services, the Florida Attorney General’s Office, St. Thomas University’s law school and, most recently, Miami’s privately run foster care group, Our Kids.
In a 2010 interview, Sheldon said he mostly tolerated politics as a vehicle for doing good. “Ideological issues really consume five or 10 percent of your time in government,” he said. “They consume 90 percent of your time in campaigning, but five percent of your time in government. I really believe that.”
Though Sheldon had used his law degree to prosecute crimes and teach aspiring lawyers, it was his work with children that gave him the most joy. As DCF secretary, he met regularly with adolescents in foster care, and advocated laws and policies designed to normalize their childhoods and improve their chances of success in adulthood.
Tammy Workman had been a recent graduate of foster care when Sheldon and his then-boss, the current DCF secretary, Bob Butterworth, recruited her to help set agency policy adolescents in care. The day she was set to begin her new job as a policy analyst, Butterworth retired. “It was a kick in the stomach, because I thought I was going to work for [Butterworth],” she said. “But he was just so sweet and kind and loving,” she said of Sheldon, who took over as secretary. “He was always about the kids.”
In her role as analyst, Workman developed a supported employment program for youths who aged out of care, called Operation Full Employment, and another program that allowed brothers and sisters in foster care to attend summer camp together, called Camp Sib. “They said they wanted me to be the face of” DCF’s efforts to reform care for adolescents, Workman said. And it wasn’t about scheduling meetings and patting themselves on the back, she added. Sheldon and his staff sincerely wanted to improve the lives of kids and young adults like her.
“George’s work to protect children orphaned by the earthquake was heroic,” said Mark Riordan, who worked for Sheldon as a spokesman and, earlier, had run his campaigns. “He mobilized a social services army. For many, maybe all of us at DCF, and many other agencies, it was our proudest work.”
“George always believed that people working together could solve any problem. And he believed government could, and should, facilitate that work.”
