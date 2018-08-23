The day after his birthday, the deputy told other cops about his interest in child porn

When Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office detectives tracked the child pornography tip from social network Tumblr, they didn’t need to go far to confront the suspect at his place of work Wednesday: the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Kurt Castaldo, who turned 46 Tuesday, turned into a defendant Wednesday, charged with five counts of child pornography possession, one count of obscene communication for transmitting child pornography, one count of directly promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of using a two-day device to facilitate a felony.
Castaldo remains in Palm Beach County jail on no bond
“Post Miranda (warning), Castaldo admitted to having an interest in child pornography for approximately the last 20 years and admitted to actively searching for CP on the internet, using his iPhone,” the probable cause affidavit said.
The affidavit says Castaldo also admitted to having Tumblr profile “congo561.tumblr.com.” Back in April, Tumblr told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a transmission of five pieces of child pornography from a user with the email address “castaldok1@icloud.com,” username “congo561” and the above profile name.
Each picture showed a nude boy, 14 to 16 or 12 to 14, with a turgid penis. One of the video files showed a man anally penetrating a 7 to 10-year-old boy while masturbating him. The other video showed a 6 to 9-year-old boy forced to perform oral sex on a man in a bathroom.
Detectives tracked the internet provider address to Castaldo’s West Palm Beach home —and tracked Castaldo to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments