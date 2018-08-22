She left her child inside a car in an Orlando parking lot, cops say — but someone saw.

A passerby just happened to walk by a car parked in the lot outside the Juvenile Detention Center in Orlando Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, it was just after 2 p.m., and the sun was broiling. The central Florida city had a high temperature of 87 degrees.
The police report says the good Samaritan saw a car with a child inside, with the windows up and the doors locked. The individual approached the vehicle and managed to motion to the girl about how to unlock the door.
After the girl was able to escape the car, the person brought her inside the building. Emergency workers were called and transported the child to a local hospital. According to Florida Today, she was sweating but coherent and recovered quickly.
Staffers at the detention center tracked down the mother, 38-year-old Chandra Cuyler, and she was arrested on a child-neglect charge, a third-degree felony. Cuyler was released on $1,000 bond and a court date is pending.
It’s unclear why the suspect was inside the facility or why she left her child inside the vehicle unattended.
