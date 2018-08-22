She put 46 baby formula cans in her cart and walked out, cops say. There was no baby.

Earlier this month, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies were asking for the public’s help in identifying two women who stole baby formula from a convenience store in Lakeland. But that wasn’t the only place that was hit.
Now a suspect is in custody, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Alexcia Calhoun was charged on Monday with grand theft and is in custody at Hillsborough County Jail. The Tampa woman is also suspected of lifting cans of formula from other stores in other Florida counties.
On April 17, around 6:30 pm, the 21-year-old and an unidentified woman entered Harvey’s Supermarket in Lakeland and headed to the baby supplies aisle, authorities say.
“Calhoun put 46 cans of formula in a shopping cart and then proceeded toward the front of the store,” according to the police report. “The women forced the entrance doors to open and walked out with the stolen baby formula.”
A staffer followed the pair to the parking lot and inquired if they were going to pay for their stuff, but the women fled in their car. Ten 12.4-oz cans of Enfamil Gentlease were left in the shopping cart. Cans of that size retail for about $20 a pop.
Investigators say that the store’s surveillance video and a picture on Calhoun’s Instagram led to her identification. It is unclear what the suspect was going to do with the formula or if she even has a baby. According to Tampa Bay’s ABC Action News, there is a big black market for expensive formula.
“Surveillance cameras and social media are great tools in helping us catch criminals. Folks, if you’re going to steal, you’re going to get caught. It’s that simple, so don’t do it,” continued the post.
Anyone who has information regarding the second suspect’s identity is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Or remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), via the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Comments