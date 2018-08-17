He was acting ‘belligerent,’ cops say. But a childish prank got landed him in jail.

According to a police report from the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a disturbance call at a home in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Wednesday night.
The victim told the officer that she came home from work and her live-in boyfriend, Joseph Jean Sireci, was “drunk” and lying on the living room floor.
When he woke up, the two began to argue and she said Sireci became “rude.”
That’s when the woman decided to leave the home with her daughter to go to a friend’s home, but her boyfriend tagged along.
At the other person’s home, the victim said that Sireci kept drinking and became more and more “belligerent.”
On their way back home, the 47-year-old sales rep began to get grabby with the victim, then gave her a “wet willy,” moistening his finger and sticking it in her ear.
Back in their home, the man kept raging, and throwing things around the house.
Though he refused to give a statement, Sireci did admit to being drunk. He was transported to the St Lucie County Jail without incident, where he was released on $2,500 bond.
