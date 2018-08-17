Florida teacher helps man assault teens with a knife and a gun, deputies say

A Florida man is accused of attacking an 18-year-old woman with a knife and firing a shot at a 17-year-old boy inside the teens’ Ocala home.
This might otherwise not be an unusual crime — except that Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was given the gun by an elementary school teacher.
Both were arrested and charged Wednesday — Himchan Bachan, 57, with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse; and Christine Egitto, 57, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child neglect.
Egitto is a teacher at Legacy Elementary School, according to the Ocala Star Banner.
The teens told police that Bachan entered the girl’s bedroom, where he argued with her, held a knife over his head, and threatened to slit her throat.
The boy heard the fighting and rushed into her room and confronted Bachan.
As they struggled the knife broke in half and the 18-year-old ran outside, the Ocala Star Banner reported.
Marion County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lauren Lettelier told WCJB that Bachan called out to Egitto to give him the gun.
“This argument escalated to where the male defendant asks the female defendant to go and get his gun for him and she did, knowing that this argument was going on,” Lettelier told the ABC station.
The boy told police he tried to block Egitto from giving Bachan the gun but she managed to do so and police say he fired the gun at the boy but missed.
A bullet hole was found in a bedroom door, the Star Banner reported.
The boy was able to escape from a bathroom window and the two teens met up at a nearby gas station, where they called authorities.
Marion County Public Schools’ communications officer Kevin Christian told WCJB that Egitto had been placed on paid administrative leave as police, and the school, do their investigations. “This stance is nothing different we would do with any other employee,” he said.
It is not clear what the pair had against the teens.
Bachan and Egitto are both being held without bond.
