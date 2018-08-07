‘Giant spider’ leads Florida woman to strip naked and run through a park

When you feel a giant spider crawling on you, your first reaction is:
A: Make like Taylor Swift and “Shake It Off?”
B: Scream holy hell and hope someone braver than you plucks it off of you before it bites? Or ...
C: Strip off all your clothes and run naked through a public park?
Answer: C. ‘Cuz that’s how we do it in FLA.
A Pinellas County woman with a long rap sheet apparently chose the latter as sheriff’s deputies arrested Danielle Teeples on Sunday and charged her with exposure of sexual organs. They say she ran completely naked through Bartlett Park in St. Petersburg.
Teeples, 40, who has previous arrests for theft, solicitation for prostitution, drug possession, forgery of bank bills, disorderly conduct and other charges dating back to 2006, was “acting erratically, rubbing herself, and screaming and running between two trees,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The arrest report said Teeples, who is listed as “transient,” first refused deputies’’ requests to get dressed. There was a “giant spider” on her, she told them.
Oh, and she added that she had used crack cocaine, spice and crystal meth recently, ABC Action News reported.
That’ll draw spiders, giant and otherwise.
