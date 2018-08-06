She caused a scene in a parking lot. The bigger issues started in jail, cops say

While some people were inside enjoying their dinner at a Chinese restaurant in Vero Beach on Sunday night, a scene of chaos played out in the parking lot.
According to an arrest affidavit from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, 911 was called about a woman who had stumbled around outside the eatery and then gotten into a gray van.
After he arrived, a sheriff’s deputy wrote that he saw a woman slumped over the wheel of the van that was parked at such an angle that it was taking up two parking spots. The engine was running.
The deputy woke up the woman. The report said the deputy smelled a strong odor of alcohol on her so he urged her to find a ride.
The deputy then made contact with the van’s passenger. At that point, the driver began to loudly argue with him, alerting passersby.
As things began to escalate, the deputy ordered the woman, later identified as Ann Rizzo, out of the vehicle. She did as she was told and stood by the front of the patrol car while the deputy attempted to find the two a ride.
Rizzo began yelling and then walked back over to the van, according to the report. She was again ordered to stay quiet and calm or she would be arrested.
“Rizzo continued to be loud and cause a scene to where patrons were now focused on the situation.”
The deputy walked over to the suspect and attempted to place her in handcuffs.
“Rizzo began to tense and tried to pull from me but I was able to place handcuffs on her, which were double locked and checked for fit,” read the officer’s report.
The Sebastian resident was taken to Indian River County Jail, where she was searched. According to the affidavit, Rizzo told deputies, “I don’t do drugs. You can test me.”
In her front pocket, officers at the facility found a bag containing a white powder, which tested positive for cocaine, the report said. It weighed a total of .08 grams.
The 46-year-old was charged with possession, disorderly intoxication, and introduction of contraband at a detention facility.
She was released on $6,000 bond, reports Sebastian Daily.
