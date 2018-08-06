A lawn-care company trimmed too much green from worker pay. Now it has paid the price

A Central Florida lawn care company paid $55,345 in back pay after an investigation by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.
That money went to 40 employees of PPM Outdoor, which does lawn care as Prime Lawn Care Service, after wage-and-hour investigators found Caleb Flint and Rebecca Flint’s company violated overtime and, in one case, minimum wage standards.
Investigators found PPM Outdoor, the Department of Labor announcement said, “violated the (Fair Labor Standards Act) overtime requirements when they paid hourly workers for their overtime hours at straight-time rates in separate checks.”
Also, the Kissimmee/St. Cloud company classified the job crew foremen as exempt from overtime. The Department of Labor didn’t agree with that or with the foremen getting a flat salary no matter how much time they toiled.
“The employer violated FLSA overtime regulations when employees worked more than 40 hours in a week and received no additional payment,” the Department of Labor announcement stated, “and, in one case, committed a minimum wage violation when an employee worked so many hours that the salary failed to cover the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.”
