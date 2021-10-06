Hobby Lobby recalls 14,000 stools after some broke under use and caused injuries

A stool that breaks while being used violates the stool’s raison d’etre while also being a danger to the user. That’s why Hobby Lobby recalled about 14,000 White Wood Stools sold this summer.

The exact problem, as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice says: “The stools can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.”

This has happened, to Hobby Lobby’s knowledge, seven times. All but one “resulted in minor injuries.”

Recalled stools have a wooden brown curved seat with white legs “with a touch of distressing,” the CPSC alert says. They’re about 24 inches tall and 15 inches wide.

Hobby Lobby’s eating the cost, requesting users return the stools to the nearest Hobby Lobby store for a full refund. The stools sold in June and July for about $80.

Anyone with questions can call Hobby Lobby at 800 326-7931, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

