Recalls

Macy’s recalls a Martha Stewart product that has caused cuts needing stitches

Nobody expects to get blood when using oil and vinegar. That’s why Macy’s recalled about 26,150 Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets on Wednesday.

The problem, as explained in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The glass portion of the cruets can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.”

That’s not an idle concern. Macy’s has received “six reports of the glass cruets breaking, resulting in three lacerations, two of which required stitches.”

These were sold in Macy’s brick-and-mortar and online stores for four years. The base should have a clear, plastic label with the Martha Stewart logo.

Return the cruets to a Macy’s store for a full refund. Or contact Macy’s for directions on how to return the product via free shipping for a full refund. Reach Macy’s at 888-257-5949, seven days a week, 9 a.m. to midnight.

