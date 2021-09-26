Over 17,000 DiGiorno pizzas got recalled. A mistake could have serious consequences

A packaging mistake creating a food allergy danger caused Nestle to recall about 17,152 DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust Pizzas.

Well, that’s what’s on the box. What’s inside the carton might be Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizza. While many people would just shrug and eat the Three Meat pizza and others would be annoyed, people with a soy allergy risk serious consequences if they just shrug and eat.

The Three Meat variety has soy protein. The Pepperoni variety doesn’t, so soy’s not among the allergens listed on the box. If someone with a soy allergy just goes ahead and pounds the Three Meat pizza, they could have an allergic reaction.

As a recent FDA recall notice said, “In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms or even a life-threatening reaction known as anaphylaxis.”

So, all the Pepperoni Crispy Crust Pan Pizza’s from lot No. 1181510721 with a best by date of “MAR2022” and establishment number “EST. 1682A” have been recalled.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you or anyone you who you might be serving or sharing the pizza with has a soy allergy, throw out the pizza or return it to the store for a full refund.

If you have questions about this recall, reach out to Bonita Cleveland at Nestle USA via phone at 800-681-1676 or via email at bonita.cleveland@us.nestle.com.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER