Pfizer recalls even more of anti-smoking drug Chantix for carcinogen content

For the third time this summer, Pfizer issued a recall of popular anti-smoking medication Chantix that might have too much of the carcinogen N-nitroso-varenicline.

That’s too much for Pfizer, not the FDA.

“Long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-varenicline may be associated with a theoretical potential increased cancer risk in humans, but there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication,” Pfizer said in its recall notice, posted to the FDA website. “The health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the theoretical potential cancer risk from the nitrosamine impurity in varenicline” (Chantix’s generic name).

Still, to July’s Chantix recalls, Pfizer added blister packs of 11 0.5 mg tablets and 42 1.0 mg tablets with lot Nos. 00018522; 00018523; 00018739; and 00018740. All have an expiration date of 2021 AUG.

The additional four lots recalled came in Chantix blister packs FDA

If you have these lots, talk to your medical professional about alternative treatments or getting more Chantix. Then contact Stericycle Inc. at 888-276-6166, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time. for return and refund instructions.

Those who received free Chantix through Pfizer’s Patient Assistance Program or the Pfizer Institutional Patient Assistance Program, should call Stericycle to return the tablets. To request replacements, call 833-203-2776, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time..

If this or any drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

Only then do you call Pfizer at 800-438-1985, option 1, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

