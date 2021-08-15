Chocolate cookie cake recalled from Walmart stores in Florida, Texas and 21 other states

Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake FDA

One lot of Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake was recalled from Walmart stores in 23 states after the manufacturer Jimmy’s Cookies found the cakes might have peanuts, an allergen not declared on the packaging’s ingredients list.

That’s not a problem if the person eating the dessert doesn’t have a peanut allergy. But, as the Jimmy’s-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

This covers lot No. 1133, which would be noted in black ink on top of the package. The lot went to stores in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The list of Walmart stores that sold the cookie cake runs 24 pages.

Those who feel the need to return the cake can do so for a full refund to the store of purchase. Those who have questions can call Jimmy’s Cookies at 973-779-8500, ext. 205, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.

