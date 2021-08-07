Panera Bread soup recalled in Florida, Texas, 2 other states for having glove parts

Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup USDA

Perhaps Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup was made with love, but some of the soup definitely was made with glove.

That’s gray nitrile glove, the foreign object in this latest not-food-in-your-food recall of 6,384 16-ounce containers of the soup that went to Florida, Texas, Georgia and Arizona. The USDA-written and posted recall notice says soup maker Blount Fine Foods “received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product.”

This covers lot No. 070121-1V with a use by date of 09/09/2021 and establishment No. P-13130 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers can keep the soup, toss it or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call Blount at 866-674-4519, Monday through Firday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.

