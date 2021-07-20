Publix announces that a Coral Gables company has recalled its pandebono off the market

Coral Gables-based Quirch Foods has recalled all 8-ounce packages of Mambo brand Pandebono from the marketplace, according to an announcement Publix has posted on its website.

The problem: The pandebono, cheese bread that is supposed to be gluten-free, might have been prepared in an area where food with wheat was prepared.

“As a precautionary measure, the company has decided to remove all of the affected inventory immediately,” the notice says. “The processing plant has taken the necessary allergen controls to prevent cross contamination, however, Quirch Foods deemed it necessary to remove the product from commerce.”

Those who have the recalled pandebono, and know it might be served to someone with gluten issues, can return the bread to the store of purchase for a full refund.

If you have questions about this recall, call Quirch Foods at 800-458-5252 or email info@quirchfoods.com.