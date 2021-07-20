Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Recalls

Publix announces that a Coral Gables company has recalled its pandebono off the market

Coral Gables-based Quirch Foods has recalled all 8-ounce packages of Mambo brand Pandebono from the marketplace, according to an announcement Publix has posted on its website.

The problem: The pandebono, cheese bread that is supposed to be gluten-free, might have been prepared in an area where food with wheat was prepared.

“As a precautionary measure, the company has decided to remove all of the affected inventory immediately,” the notice says. “The processing plant has taken the necessary allergen controls to prevent cross contamination, however, Quirch Foods deemed it necessary to remove the product from commerce.”

Those who have the recalled pandebono, and know it might be served to someone with gluten issues, can return the bread to the store of purchase for a full refund.

If you have questions about this recall, call Quirch Foods at 800-458-5252 or email info@quirchfoods.com.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service