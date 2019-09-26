Gov. DeSantis and Florida First Lady announce a baby on the way

Ron DeSantis, right, stands with his son, Mason, and wife, Casey, second from right, before being sworn in as Florida governor on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee. Republicans will begin their third decade dominating the state’s Capitol. At left is outgoing Gov. Rick Scott and his wife, Ann. AP

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, announced Thursday that they have a baby on the way, via a tweeted photo of the First Family holding a photo of an ultrasound.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis and I are thrilled to celebrate our 10-Year Anniversary by announcing that our young family is growing!” Casey DeSantis tweeted. “The latest addition to the DeSantis crew will arrive next year.”

Gov. DeSantis also tweeted, joking that the “Governor’s Mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer.”

The news is a reminder that DeSantis, 41, is one of the youngest governors that Florida has had in decades.

The couple’s son, Mason, was born in March 2018, just as DeSantis’ campaign for governor was gaining steam. And their daughter, Madison, was born in 2016.

Having young children in the governor’s mansion is somewhat of a rarity, and has been the source of many-a-joke for both Casey and Gov. DeSantis during public appearances.

In January, DeSantis said that he had brought holy water back from the Sea of Galilee in Israel to baptize Mason on the day of his inauguration as governor.

But shortly after, he revealed that the cleaning staff at the Governor’s Mansion had accidentally thrown it away, since they had kept it in a regular Zephyrhills-style water bottle.