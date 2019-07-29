Felons unable to pay fines, fees can still vote in Miami under this unprecedented plan

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is developing a plan to let ex-felons vote. Getty Images

Former felons blocked from participating in Florida elections due to unpaid fines and fees owed as part of their sentencing may be able to vote soon in Miami under a plan that will be announced Monday by the county’s top prosecutor, public defender and clerk of courts.

The plan — which voting rights advocates hope will be adopted across the state — creates a fast track by which judges can set aside some financial penalties that would otherwise prohibit an ex-felon from participating in elections.

Not everyone with a felony conviction will be eligible. Anyone who owes restitution as part of their sentence cannot be considered, nor can anyone convicted outside of Miami-Dade County.

But the creation of a “rocket docket” — so nicknamed because it speeds the cases through the court system — could prevent a lack of money from becoming a roadblock to voting, and help former felons navigate the courts. Prosecutors in other Florida jurisdictions, including in Broward and Palm Beach counties, are considering adopting similar programs.

“This is definitely more than just a Miami-Dade effort, and more than just a South Florida effort,” said Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which pushed a successful constitutional amendment in November to restore voting rights to former felons.

Meade has been working with Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Public Defender Carlos Martinez, Clerk of Court Harvey Ruvin and local lawmakers since early June, when DeSantis signed into law a bill outlining the process for restoring felons’ right to vote under Amendment 4. The legislation, pushed by Republicans, made clear that felons can’t restore their voting rights if fines, fees and restitution payments included in a sentence remain outstanding.

But the law included language that allows for judges to “modify” a sentence by converting fines to community service hours or stipulating that some financial penalties won’t prevent a convicted felon from registering to vote.

So, in response, Rundle and other Miami politicians have been working for weeks to come up with a plan that they hope will allow former felons to petition a judge for leniency without overburdening the courts and imposing onerous lawyers fees on ex-felons.

Under the process, anyone seeking to set aside financial penalties can file a motion asking the court to modify their sentence. For anyone who is not on a payment plan, the motion must include details of their finances and an explanation of why they haven’t paid their fines.

The state attorney’s office will review the request to determine whether fines or restitution were included in the original sentence. The clerk of court will determine whether an applicant is on a payment plan and how much remains outstanding. The public defender’s office will help gather information for any of their former clients, or help find pro bono attorneys for those who weren’t.

Any convicted felon hoping to modify their sentence can seek a judge’s permission without going through the new “rocket docket” process. But Miami officials hope to assist applicants and quicken the process by helping judges grant some applications without a hearing, and by presenting others to a judge as part of the new streamlined process for fast approvals.

Some former felons will still need a full hearing. A memo outlining the process obtained by the Miami Herald notes that a judge may choose to convert some fines into community service hours, and can remove a case from collections.

“The state attorney deeply believes that money should not inhibit one’s ability to vote,” said Ed Griffith, a spokesman Fernandez Rundle.

Amendment 4 was estimated to apply to up to 1.4 million former felons when it passed in November, but it’s not immediately clear how many people might be assisted by the “rocket docket” process in Miami-Dade County once it begins. Nor is it clear how much debt — much of it in collections — would be potentially wiped off the books.

In Miami-Dade, more than $278 million in court fines remain outstanding since 2000, according to Miami Herald news partner WLRN News. Add in Broward and Palm Beach counties, and the total surpasses $1 billion, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“Court fines should not get in the way of voting,” said Broward State Attorney Michael Satz, who met Friday with Broward Chief Judge Jack Tuter to discuss voting rights restoration efforts. “We are working on a final proposal to get this done in the best and simplest way. We expect to have a finalized plan in the next few weeks.”

In an interview, Meade, of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, said the process has been worked out with careful consideration of the new law that went into effect July 1. He said the legislation is clear that a judge can’t waive fines and fees, but can carve them out so that they don’t apply to the right to vote.

“It’s written in very plain language,” Meade said. “When the language says the court may modify a sentence to remove the financial obligation, what is there to interpret?”