Trump to hold reelection fundraiser at his Doral resort following his campaign launch
Trump promises more Florida hurricane relief
President Donald Trump is planning to fly to Miami next week around his June 18 reelection kickoff rally in Orlando.
The Federal Aviation Administration released a VIP flight advisory Thursday for the Miami/Doral area, often a sign of a coming visit from the commander in chief. A person familiar with the president’s plans confirmed that he’ll be visiting South Florida.
Trump hasn’t said anything publicly about his visit, and neither his campaign nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment. But Politico reported Friday morning that Trump is holding a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser at Trump National Doral Miami, the president’s highest-grossing asset.
The addition of a Miami leg to the trip continues Trump’s intense focus on Florida as a key 2020 battleground state and donor community.
He held his initial campaign kickoff on the Space Coast just one month into his presidency, and held a campaign-style rally in May in the Florida Panhandle. His campaign manager, Brad Parscale, also made several public appearances at Republican fundraisers last month.
