Bernie and Biden to face off in the Miami Democratic debates

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will face off when the top 20 Democratic presidential candidates come to Miami at the end of the month to participate in the party’s first debates of the 2020 primary campaign.





A random drawing conducted Friday by NBC News at 30 Rock in New York placed the former vice president and the U.S. senator from Vermont on the same night of the two prime time debates planned for June 26 and 27 in Miami. Opening night at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts will feature some of the race’s top polling U.S. senators, including the surging Elizabeth Warren.

Ten candidates will participate each night. It’s not yet clear what topics or format the debates will take, or where the candidates will be positioned on stage, but the lineup is now set.

Debating on the 26th: New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Warren, of Massachusetts. Maryland Congressman John Delaney, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan will also participate, along with former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke. Former HUD secretary Julian Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee round out the field.

On night two: Biden and Sanders will headline a field that also includes California Senator Kamala Harris, Colorado Senator Mike Bennet and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. California Congressman Eric Swalwell, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and wild-card candidates Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson make 10.

The lineup was released Friday following a mostly random drawing by NBC in which names were submitted on pieces of paper and drawn manually. The drawing was attended by representatives of all 20 campaigns and members of the Democratic National Committee.

The 20 candidates made it into the debates by meeting polling and fundraising benchmarks set by the DNC. Candidates could make the debates by either registering in at least three polls conducted by any of 18 sanctioned organizations, or by raising money from at least 65,000 people. Six of the 20 candidates met only the polling benchmarks.

The debates, scheduled from 9 to 11 p.m., will be hosted by NBC’s Lester Holt and broadcast on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. Holt will also be joined by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and Chuck Todd, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Telemundo’s Jose Diaz-Balart.