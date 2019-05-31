Orlando Democrat wants fellow state rep. to resign or apologize over homophobic comment

Republican Mike Hill joins Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith to support a ban on greyhound racing. COMMITTEE TO PROTECT DOGS

After Pensacola Republican Mike Hill joked about a Bible verse that condemns men for “having an affair” with other men, Orlando Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith is calling on his state House colleague to apologize or resign.

The comments came out of a recent meeting of a Pensacola-based group called Women for Responsible Legislation, where an attendee said: “In 1 Corinthians, it says that a man who has an affair with another man will be put to death.”

After Hill pointed out that the rule is also in the Old Testament, another attendee asked, “Can you introduce legislation?”

Hill, who was speaking in front of the group at Pensacola City Hall, chuckled and said, “I wonder how that would go over?”

He then said, “OK, enough of that stuff.” Before the comments were made, Hill was discussing his personal theories about how homosexuality is not a choice and why gay citizens don’t deserve the same protections as other groups of people who have been targeted with hate crimes.

In a tweet Friday, Smith, who is openly gay, said he was “shocked and disgusted to discover a colleague who I’ve worked closely with would joke about punishing me by death for being gay.”

Smith, who survived anti-gay hate violence while attending University of Central Florida, said “the consequences of homophobia are real.”

He then said Hill must apologize for his comments or resign.

Smith said in an interview Friday that he was shocked when heard audio of the meeting, since he has worked closely with Hill on issues like a banning greyhound racing in Florida.

“He’s not some random Republican colleague that I have no relationship with,” Smith said. “He’s someone I’ve worked alongside. For him to espouse these views, for him to make light of a constituent suggesting that someone like me, gay person should be stoned to death ... it’s shocking, it’s insulting, it’s hurtful. Is this what Rep. Hill is thinking about me?”

Hill said that he didn’t recall laughing along, and hardly remembered the comment made by that attendee.

The meeting was the same gathering where Hill claimed God told him to create new abortion laws.

“The meeting lasted about an hour and a half. There were a lot of things of substance that were discussed at that meeting,” he said. “For that one, two or three-second blip to come out was very inconsequential about what the meeting was about. I had forgotten completely about it. I don’t think it had an impact at all on anyone who was in attendance.”

He declined to comment on Smith’s tweet, as he had not heard about it until a reporter called him.

Rep. Jamie Grant, a Tampa Republican, tweeted Friday that as a conservative Christian, there was nothing conservative nor Christian about the exchange.

“This exchange is nothing short of theocratically fascist, unconscionable and indefensible,” he tweeted.

Nothing about this “exchange of jokes” is conservative let alone Christian.



Smith said he hopes Hill apologizes soon, noting that Saturday, June 1, marks the beginning of LGBTQ Pride Month. June 12 is also the three-year anniversary of the shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, which killed 49 mostly LGBTQ people and became the deadliest mass shooting in the country. It was the nation’s worst terror attack since Sept. 11.

“This is all the evidence we need that LGBTQ people deserve to be protected by state and federal law,” Smith said. “The worst incidence of LGBTQ hate violence in the United States happened right here in this state, and this is the type of rhetoric he’s signing onto? He should be ashamed of himself.”