Federal judge blocks key portion of Florida’s anti-riot law

A federal judge on Thursday said a key portion of Florida’s so-called anti-riot law is too vague “to the point of unconstitutionality” and temporarily blocked law enforcement officers from enforcing it.

The definition of what constitutes a riot under current state law “encourages arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement, making this provision vague to the point of unconstitutionality,” U.S. District Judge Mark Walker of Tallahassee wrote in his order.

Under the law, a person commits a riot if “he or she willfully participates in a violent disturbance involving an assembly of three or more persons, acting with a common intent to assist in violent and disorderly conduct” that results in an injury, damage of property or “imminent danger of injury.”

Walker said Gov. Ron DeSantis was unable to “credibly” argue that the state’s definition of a riot was not intended to empower law enforcement officers against anyone who criticized their legal authority.

DeSantis made HB 1 a cornerstone of his agenda after demonstrators across Florida and the nation protested the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

As he pushed for the measure, DeSantis promised to have a “ton of bricks rain down” on people who violated the anti-riot law. Walker noted the governor’s promise to say the law’s broad definition of a riot used “ a threat of selective enforcement as his rain clouds.”

DeSantis said the impetus for the measure was unrest in other parts of the country. When the bill was crafted and vetted by the state Legislature, many Democrats argued it was overly broad in its criminal definitions and that it would be likely to be struck down in court. DeSantis signed the bill into law in April.

The underlying case stems from a lawsuit filed by a group including the Dream Defenders. DeSantis and three Florida sheriffs — Walt McNeil of Leon County, Mike Williams of Jacksonville and Gregory Tony of Broward County — are defendants in the case.

Thursday’s court ruling marks the first time a portion of the law has been struck by a court. Walker ordered a temporary injunction to prevent police from enforcing the law while the case is challenged in court.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.