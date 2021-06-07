Rebekah Jones’ Twitter account suspended, citing ‘platform manipulation,’ ‘spam’

Rebekah Jones stands outside her office at the Florida Department of Health where she built the COVID-19 data dashboard. Courtesy

Rebekah Jones, who formerly maintained Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard but was fired last year when she rebelled after the duty was taken away from her, was suspended Monday from Twitter for “platform manipulation and spam.”

The suspension comes after Jones repeatedly shared a recent Miami Herald article about law enforcement officers raiding her home, her observations during her time at the Florida Department of Health and more.

Twitter notified Jones that it received an appeal from her regarding the state of her account, according to a screenshot that Jones sent to the Herald.

“It was clearly an auto-lock feature against spamming. Should be back up soon,” Jones told the Herald.

Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary, said Jones was not being censored, but that she was suspended for, among other things, buying Twitter followers. She praised Jones’ suspension in a series of posts on Twitter.

“The Typhoid Mary of COVID-19 disinformation no longer has a platform to spread defamatory conspiracy theories. Long overdue,” Pushaw said in one tweet on her personal account.

She further added: “I hope someone will ask Ms. Jones why she thinks she got suspended — will she allege that Governor DeSantis is somehow behind Twitter’s decision? That would be deeply ironic if she tried to spin that falsehood into her conspiracy theory, given the governor’s stance on Big Tech.”

Critics of the governor, however, were quick to call DeSantis a phony for praising the suspension as he touts legislation that aims to make it harder for social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to deplatform people, including former President Donald Trump, a DeSantis ally.

“Speech that is inconvenient to the narrative will be protected,” the governor said last month when he signed the bill.

Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, called the governor “Hipócrita” — Spanish for hypocrite.

“So @GovRonDeSantis AGREES with Twitter suspending accounts but only when he agrees with them??” Taddeo posted on Twitter.

Among the issues Jones raised amid her firing, she said she was asked to remove data from the dashboard — a website offering critical COVID information — after members of the news media questioned her about the numbers. The numbers in question were removed but eventually restored.

Her home was raided last December by agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, who confiscated her electronics, looking for evidence that she had illegally accessed a state messaging app. She was later charged with a third-degree felony,

The Health department’s office of the Inspector General recently informed Jones’ attorneys that she qualifies for whistleblower status as prescribed by law and that the office found “reasonable cause” to open an investigation into actions and decisions made by DOH leaders.

Miami Herald data and investigative reporter Sarah Blaskey contributed.