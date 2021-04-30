DeSantis says he’ll sign bill banning transgender athletes from women’s, girls’ sports

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Winter Haven, Fla., on Monday, April 19, 2021, surrounded by law enforcement, legislators, and police union representatives, to sign a bill to create tougher penalties for people who participate in violent protests. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Orlando Sentinel / AP

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday night during an appearance on Fox News that he will sign a bill banning transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports.

His announcement came the day after Florida Republicans rushed the measure through the Legislature by attaching it to a charter school bill. Most Democratic lawmakers, equal rights advocates and transgender Floridians oppose the ban, calling it discriminatory and unnecessary.

“We’re going to protect our girls,” DeSantis said at a town hall of Republican governors hosted by Laura Ingraham.. “I have a 4-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old daughter. They’re both very athletic. We want to have opportunities for our girls. They deserve an even playing field, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The bill would ban transgender athletes — who do not identify with the gender assigned to them at birth — from playing women’s and girls’ scholastic sports in Florida.

DeSantis’ remark implying that transgender girls are not girls marginalizes already vulnerable kids, equal rights advocates say. The bill he’s about to sign would do the same, they say.

“[The bill is] yet another political tactic that highlights an ongoing lack of compassion and a willful ignorance of who transgender youth are and how this will cause harm,” said Nathan Bruemmer, a transgender man and community activist from St. Petersburg, as the bill made its way through the Legislature.

Advocates of the measure say this is necessary to protect competitive equity. However, they have pointed to no reported instances of a transgender athlete unfairly skewing a women’s or girls’ scholastic sport in Florida.

It’s unclear whether the legislation will survive legal muster. A federal court struck down a similar ban in Idaho, and President Joe Biden’s administration has hinted it would fight measures to restrict transgender participation in sports.