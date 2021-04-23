DeSantis signs gaming compact with Seminole Tribe, opening Florida to sports betting

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a $500 million gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that would bring mobile sports betting to the state of Florida and allow for Las Vegas style casinos at all tribal facilities.

The agreement, however, must first be ratified by the Florida Legislature and approved by the U.S. Department of Interior before it can take effect. The governor and House and Senate leaders have set aside the week of May 17 for a special session to deal with the issue.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls said he was unwilling to add the issue to the regular session, which has one week left before its scheduled adjournment.

“I have felt very strongly that that is not something that we were willing to take up during the course of the regular session,’’ he told House members shortly after the governor signed the compact in a private session in his office. “As we have a lot of policy for the people of Florida...and [that] continues to be our focus over the next several days, so we will not be taking up the compact during the course of the regular session.”

Sprowls but did not elaborate on how long that special session would be.

Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. called the deal, which is expected to last 30 years, a “historic agreement that cements our partnership with the state for decades to come.”

In a statement to Senate members, Senate President Wilton Simpson said that “while many of these provisions have been discussed for the last several years, I recognize that with a week left in the Regular Session, we are running short on time.”

The proposal opens the door for massive expansion of the Tribe’s gaming empire, which now consists of seven casinos highlighted by Tampa and South. Florida, including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood. The agreement would give the Tribe the exclusive right to operate craps and roulette all its casinos and to build three more casinos on existing tribal property, near Hollywood, Tampa and Brighton, near Lake Okeechobee in Glades County.

More importantly, the Tribe would operate as a sports betting hub for booking agents who would be housed at professional sports stadiums and existing casinos, slots facilities and parimutuel poker rooms. No competitor would be allowed within 100 miles of their facilities.

The Tribe would take a cut out of every sports bet placed, but parimutuels and the Tribe could negotiate with companies such as Barstool, DraftKings and FanDuel to operate their online retail betting books.

The plan would inject needed cash into Florida’s ailing parimutuel industry by allowing it to operate mobile sports betting on existing sites in exchange for a cut of the proceeds.

And, in a major concession to the 26 racetracks, jai-alai frontons and racinos around the state. the Tribe would agree to drop its objection to having existing parimutuels operate designated-player card games, a hybrid between blackjack and poker which the Tribe considers competition to its blackjack operations.

The special session is also expected to include legislation to establish a Gaming Control Commission and to decouple greyhound, jai-alai, harness, and quarter horse racing from racinos, Simpson said. Decoupling means there would no longer be a requirement to continue live races or jai-alai matches.

Simpson, a Trilby Republican, who is considering a run for agriculture commissioner, has made achieving a gaming compact and bringing sports betting to the state a top priority of his term.

“Gaming, in one form or another, is a voter-approved legacy industry in our state that has contributed billions of dollars to our economy for education, health care and infrastructure, while providing hundreds of thousands of jobs to Floridians over the course of nearly 100 years,’’ Simpson said in a statement to legislators. “In my view, we have a responsibility to update our laws to reflect current realities of this heavily-regulated industry and to ensure those laws are properly enforced.”

Under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, legislative approval and the governor’s signature aren’t enough. It has to pass muster with the federal agency overseeing Indian gaming, so before the compact can take effect it ultimately has to be approved by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, a member of New Mexico’s Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to hold the position.

Under the plan, the Seminole Tribe would guarantee a minimum of $500 million a year in annual revenue for the next 30 years, a significant expansion over the 15-year agreements in the past.