If Florida passes transgender athletes bill, it might lose NCAA championship events

George Washington University women’s basketball player Kye Allums takes the ball down court as they play the University of Miami at the BankUnited Center at UM on Dec. 28, 2010. Allums was one of the first openly transgender male student-athletes to compete in Division 1 women’s basketball. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The National Collegiate Athletics Association Board of Governors put out a statement Monday saying it would consider pulling championships from states that ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls’ sports.

The statement came a day before the Florida House is set to take up House Bill 1475, which would do just that.

“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected,” the statement read. “We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”

HB 1475, part of a national push by Christian conservative groups, is one of the most divisive bills heard in the Legislature this year. Supporters say transgender athletes are a threat to the competitive integrity of women’s sports, including K-12 and collegiate contests. Detractors, including many transgender students and equal rights advocates, say the legislation is unnecessary and discriminatory.

If the NCAA decides to pull championships from the Sunshine State, Florida could be in for some economic pain. Opponents of the bill have noted that the state is scheduled to host a number of college championships in the next five years.

Republicans leaders who support the ban on transgender athletes say the NCAA is in no position to talk about issues of gender equality. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, who is a prominent education voice in the House, noted the organization’s high-profile failure to provide equal accommodations for men and women during the recent NCAA Division I basketball championships.

“Until the NCAA treats men and women equally, they can frankly shut up about what we do here,” Latvala said at a House committee meeting last week.

The NCAA’s statement noted that the organization already has a policy governing transgender participation in sports. According to that policy, transgender athletes must take testosterone suppressants for one year before being cleared to compete in women’s sports.

The Senate version of the transgender athletes measure, Senate Bill 2012, would allow transgender athletes to participate if they can show they have testosterone levels below the International Olympic Committee standard.

This is a breaking news story which will be updated.