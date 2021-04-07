Florida Senate makes first appropriation of money to clean up Piney Point

State senators on Wednesday assigned $3 million to clean up the Piney Point phosphate plant, the first phase of a potential $200 million effort to permanently close the site that prompted evacuations in Manatee County over the weekend.

“We cannot stand idly by while this environmental hazard is dealt with,” said Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg. “The funds that we’re appropriating will start us on a pathway to cleaning up what has been recognized as a true mess.”

Wednesday’s appropriation was a fraction of what could be a $200 million effort to accomplish the “complete cleanup and closure” of the site. That’s how much Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, said this week he wants to spend, using federal pandemic relief dollars.

Any spending on Piney Point would require approval by the Florida House, which has not yet taken action. An emergency House committee was set to take up the topic Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of Manatee County homes and the first floor of the county jail were evacuated over the weekend after a leak was detected in a wastewater pond at the Piney Point phosphate plant, threatening to flood the area with hundreds of millions of gallons of polluted water.

Those evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday after an estimated 165 million gallons of the wastewater were released into the deep channel at Port Manatee on Tampa Bay.

The Piney Point site is shaping up to be a costly environmental catastrophe for Florida taxpayers. Between 2004 and 2011, state lawmakers allocated $124 million to clean up the hazardous site.

Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, expressed frustration that taxpayers were stuck cleaning up a site owned by a private company. HRK Holdings LLC purchased the property in 2006 and said this week that the issues with the lining of the pond existed before the company took over.

“It’s a different company that walked away from this property, and we’re left holding the bag,” Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, said.