Surprise leadership changes at DCF, AHCA. DeSantis names new heads of key agencies.

The scene outside the Florida State Capitol on Sunday morning, January 17, 2021. pportal@miamiherald.com

After just two years at the helm, Chad Poppell has resigned as the head of the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

Poppell will be replaced by Shevaun Harris, who had served as acting secretary for the Agency for Health Care Administration since October. Poppell’s abrupt departure comes just a few weeks after he acknowledged that his agency needs to do a better job at preventing sexual abuse of children in foster care. His agency was also criticized last year when it emerged that executives at the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence used tax dollars to pad compensation packages of its executives. The nonprofit’s contract with the state was with Poppell’s agency.

“The First Lady and I thank Chad Poppell for his years of dedication and service to the state of Florida,” said DeSantis in a statement. “As the Secretary of the Department of Children and Families, he has brought about transformational change to Florida’s child welfare system and was instrumental in the passage of the DCF Accountability Act. We wish him well as he moves on to new opportunities.”

DeSantis also announced that Simone Marstiller will take over from Harris as secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration. She previously served as secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice and as a First District Court of Appeal judge for six years.

“Simone has top-notch credentials, is a former judge and knows how to build and motivate a team to achieve results,” DeSantis said.

There was little public indication of these changes before they were announced Friday. Harris appeared before the Senate Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response Thursday. Poppell spoke before the Senate Subcommittee on Health and Human Services Wednesday.

Friday’s announcement was the second major shakeup for the Agency for Health Care Administration during the coronavirus pandemic. In September, the agency’s secretary, Mary Mayhew, announced she was stepping down to take a job as the president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association.

Two weeks after Mayhew left, DeSantis appointed Harris to run the agency on an acting basis.

The agency sits on the front lines of the state’s coronavirus pandemic response. And yet, for months, other top positions at the agency have gone unfilled. Marstiller will enter an office with no chief of staff, and therefore no one to oversee the office’s heads of communications, legislative affairs or information technology.