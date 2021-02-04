Sex worker tells GQ he and politician Andrew Gillum did drugs in a Miami Beach hotel

A feature-length story for a coming “Modern Lovers” issue of GQ magazine features a new revelation about the night that former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was found inebriated in a Miami Beach hotel room with two other men and three bags of suspected crystal meth on the bed and on the floor.

In the GQ feature, released digitally on Thursday, one of the men, Travis Dyson, tells reporter Wesley Lowery that he had met Gillum a week or two before the March 2020 hotel room incident on the gay-dating app Grindr and that the two “had met up multiple times for paid sexual encounters.” Dyson also alleged that he and Gillum had used drugs in the hotel.

According to GQ, Dyson said “Andrew passed out after taking ‘G,’ an ecstasy-type drug often used by gay men to enhance their sex drives, which when combined with alcohol can knock people out. He said that on that night and others, both he and Andrew used ‘G’ and other drugs.”

Gillum has maintained he never used methamphetamine before that night — or that night in the Mondrian with Dyson or anyone else in that room.

The Miami Herald reached out to both Gillum and Dyson by telephone for comment. Voicemail on both phones were full and could not take messages.

Gillum and his wife declined to respond to GQ on record to Dyson’s version of events, Lowery wrote in his story.

In March 2020, Gillum released a statement that acknowledged that he had fallen into a depression after losing the Florida governor’s race against Ron DeSantis and that he had abused alcohol.

“I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person,” Gillum’s statement had read.

Gillum entered rehab. Dyson, GQ said, sells nudes and porn on OnlyFans to make a living.

In an interview with talk show host Tamron Hall, and reported in the Miami Herald in September 2020, Gillum discussed more details about that night but again denied using the drugs Miami Beach police found in the room, according to a police report.

Dyson was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in stable condition for a possible overdose at the time, the Miami Herald reported.

Police made no arrests or issued any charges.

Gillum has also said he did not go to the Mondrian to have sex. But he did say he had too much to drink before going to the hotel and couldn’t recall a three-hour period of that evening.

“I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual,” Gillum told Hall. “And that is something that I have never shared publicly before.”

Dyson, at the time, went by an alias as Brodie Scott on a website for male escorts.

The police report said Gillum was “unable to communicate with the officers due to his inebriated state,” and he told Hall that police had asked him whether he’d taken drugs that night.