Florida Senate president tests positive for COVID-19 before electoral college meeting

The Florida Senate president announced Monday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just hours before he was to oversee the state’s awarding of 29 electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, wrote to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday morning that he wouldn’t be able to participate. Simpson did not say his condition or whether he was symptomatic.

“As a result of this positive test, it is with great regret that I inform you I will not be able to attend today’s meeting of Florida’s Presidential Electors,” Simpson wrote to DeSantis. “It was a great honor to be selected to serve our state in this historic capacity, and I was very much looking forward to casting my vote for President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

Simpson, who was formally chosen as Senate president last month, was one of 29 presidential electors scheduled to meet in Florida’s Senate chambers at 2 p.m. Monday to cast their votes for Trump and Pence.

It wasn’t immediately clear who would replace Simpson during Monday’s vote.