Election 2020 live updates: Here’s what is happening in Florida with 3 days to go

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the campaigns, early voting and other political news in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Obama will visit South Florida on Monday, Biden campaign announces

11:20 a.m.: Kamala Harris is in Miami on Saturday. Donald Trump will be in Opa-locka Sunday. And now former President Barack Obama will swing through South Florida the day before Election Day.

Miami-Dade County is getting tons of attention in the election’s final 48 hours.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Joe Biden campaign announced Saturday that Obama will travel to South Florida as part of a two-state swing on Monday. Details to come.

Read the story here.

Democrats ballots-cast advantage over Republicans in FL down to 116K entering final weekend of early voting. Both parties have now turned out 61% of their voters. NPAs at 46% turnout. D mail ballot return rate a shade higher than Rs. pic.twitter.com/WONc4LdI17 — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) October 31, 2020

Democrats lean on Souls to the Polls in final push for turnout

Campaign volunteers hold up signs and hand-out campaign literature as motorists arrive at the North Dade Library to vote early during the local primaries. On Sunday, August 16, Faith in Florida and Florida Rights Restoration Coalition came together and hosted Souls to the Polls Parade in Miami-Dade County and caravan to the North Dade Library in Miami Gardens, Florida . cjuste@miamiherald.com

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

11 a.m.: With turnout lagging, much of the Democratic hopes for turning Florida blue could hinge on the success of this weekend’s efforts to turn out voters at Black churches. This year, behind the musical acts, prize giveaways and celebrity guest appearances typical of Souls to the Polls, activists are feeling the pressure.

Days before the election in Miami-Dade County, Democrats are slipping behind in turnout. To date, Miami-Dade Republicans have turned out 64% of their voters. Democrats have turned out 57%, a seven-point gap.

“Whatever effort we felt we lost last weekend, we are pushing for it this weekend ” said Rhonda Thomas, an Opa-locka pastor and executive director of statewide group Faith in Florida, which organizes many Souls to the Polls events. “This Souls to the Polls is so important to Black and brown families. We have so much to lose if we don’t get out to vote.”

Read the story here.