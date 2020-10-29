Election live updates: Here’s what is happening in Florida with 5 days to go

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the campaigns, early voting and other political news in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden campaign in Florida Thursday

Presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump talk to voters and argue with each other during their first debate in Cleveland. Both are campaigning in battleground Florida. AFP

Locked in a battle to turn out as many voters as possible in battleground Florida before Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are spending Thursday in the Sunshine State.

Trump started his day at his namesake venue in Doral — having flown in the night before from Arizona — and will be in Tampa for a Make America Great Again Rally at Raymond James Stadium.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Road closures have started near Trump Doral. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/JvzEg2Tend — Ty Russell (@TRussellCBS4) October 29, 2020

Biden will also be in Tampa, which for a day will exist as the center of the political universe.

But before heading to Central Florida, Biden will hold a get-out-the-vote rally in Democrat-heavy Broward County, his second “drive-in” rally there this month.

Read the story here.

President Trump supporters are across the street from Trump Doral. They’re here to greet POTUS as he arrives for his overnight stay. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/xT2tAcvmZF — Ty Russell (@TRussellCBS4) October 29, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

How Florida could prevent a drawn-out election

8:15 a..m.: Florida is famous for razor-thin voting margins, hanging chads and the Bush v. Gore dispute that still defines the modern day presidential election nightmare.

But in 2020, the swing state has the unique chance to produce a clear winner of its coveted 29 electoral votes on the night of Nov. 3 or early morning hours of Nov. 4 — potentially warding off a drawn-out contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden where a winner can’t be declared for days or even weeks.

How? Read the story here.