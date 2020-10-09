Judge scolds Florida election officials in denying extension of voter registration

A federal judge on Friday rejected calls by several voting rights groups that Florida should further extend its voter registration deadline following repeated outages to the state’s online portal on Monday night, the last day people could sign up to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

In an overnight ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker called his decision “an incredibly close call” but said that “Florida’s interest in preventing chaos in its already precarious — and perennially chaotic — election” outweighed the concern of potentially thousands of Floridians being unable to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 general election.

The state had argued that reopening the voter registration deadline could mean that Floridians who registered during that later time may have to cast provisional ballots if counties can’t update their voter rolls in time, and that extending the deadline could cause voter confusion and other issues.

Still, Walker’s ruling took the state to task for the failures to its online voter registration system and said that, had Secretary of State Laurel Lee not already extended the deadline for several hours Tuesday, he would have had “little pause” in granting the request from the plaintiffs, which include organizations like Demos, New Florida Majority and The Advancement Project National Office.

Federal Judge Mark Walker Florida State University College of Law

Walker ripped the state for how it handles elections and for how it dealt with the problems with the online voter registration system. He said Lee could have extended the voter registration deadline at least through midnight Tuesday instead of just until 7 p.m. “which would have given these potential voters a fighting chance. Instead, the state chose to notify the public during a normal workday and gave them only seven hours to somehow become apprised of their rights and register, all while also participating in their normal workday, school, family and caregiving responsibilities.”

He noted that, while he has to weigh the potential consequences of extending the voter registration deadline, he is mindful that potentially thousands of voters were deprived of their right to vote because Florida was “unable to run a functional voter registration website” during the crucial final hours leading up to the registration deadline.

“These potential voters include a public-school teacher ... a past felon who jumped through hoops to be eligible to vote ... a survivor of domestic violence ... and countless others whose stories are not before this court,” Walker wrote. “To these potential voters, the state’s answer for its own failures can only be characterized as ‘so sad, too bad.’ ”

It is unclear whether the voter registration groups will appeal Walker’s ruling.

There are 25 days left until Election Day.

Walker concluded his ruling with a final note: “Every man who has stepped foot on the moon launched from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. Yet, Florida has failed to figure out how to run an election properly — a task simpler than rocket science.”

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.