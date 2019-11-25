DeSantis asks Legislature to make employers use e-Verify

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at pre-legislative news conference on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, in Tallahassee. AP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that cracking down on the hiring of undocumented workers is a top priority for the 2020 legislative session, a move in line with one of his most-repeated campaign promises and comments he made last month at a press event.

While the announcement was not a surprise, DeSantis’ tone still came as a blow to immigrant advocates when, in detailing his rationale, he cited the thousands of pounds of narcotics and hundreds of guns seized last year by Homeland Security Investigations, which breaks up cross-border criminal enterprises.

“Having a legal workforce is good for the rule of law and it’s also good to support the workforce here in Florida,” DeSantis said. “The law is the law and you either comply with it or you don’t.”

The comments were “hateful,” and a conflation of undocumented workers with international criminal kingpins, advocates said.

“If Gov. DeSantis truly cared about public safety, he would enact policies that build trust between law enforcement and all communities ... rather than perpetuating the same hateful rhetoric and practices we have seen from the Trump Administration, which has led to increased hate crimes,” said Melissa Taveras, spokeswoman for the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Those trafficking in drugs and guns “will not be penalized by e-Verify because they’re not the ones cleaning hotel rooms at Disney or picking strawberries in Plant City, Florida,” said Rebecca Shi, the executive director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, a group of business leaders which is active in seven states. In Florida, powerful business groups such as the Chamber of Commerce have signed letters against similar proposals for e-Verify.

Many studies have shown that immigrants commit crimes at lower rates than U.S.-born citizens, and additional research has suggested that trend applies to undocumented immigrants.

At DeSantis’ announcement, which was held in the deep red retirement community of The Villages, he endorsed bills that would require employers to use e-Verify, an online system that checks new hires’ immigration status. Also at the announcement were several parents whose children were killed by undocumented immigrants, who are sometimes referred to as “Angel Families.”

“Angel parents do not want anyone else to share in our tragedy,” said Vickie Lyon, who said her daughter was killed in a drunk-driving accident in which the offender was undocumented. “Gov. DeSantis is fighting to save all of our families from this grief.”

In addition to public safety, DeSantis and the lawmakers who joined him in the Villages also said e-Verify will benefit Florida economically, potentially raising the wages of blue-collar workers who will no longer have to compete with “cheap, illegal, foreign labor.”

“This will be portrayed as being anti-immigrant, and it is absolutely not. It is about putting Americans first, it is about putting Floridians first,” said Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, who is expected to file the House version of the bill.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, is sponsoring it in the Senate, making it the same pair of lawmakers who sponsored this year’s ban of so-called “sanctuary cities.” Still, Republican Senate President Bill Galvano has been cautious about e-Verify, saying last month its passage is “not guaranteed.”

In the past, e-Verify proposals have been staunchly opposed by Florida’s biggest industries, including tourism and agriculture.

Shi, the business coalition leader, said the Legislature should instead pass a law to allow undocumented immigrants to get drivers’ licenses. Sen. David Simmons, the Republican president pro tempore of the Florida Senate, has said he intends to file such a bill.

“The smarter measure is actually to bring people out of the shadows and make them get tested, licensed and insured,” Shi said. “Then dedicate your resources to root out the truly bad guys.”

Reporting by the News Service of Florida was included in this story.