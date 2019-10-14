Arrested associate of Giuliani shown in photo, video at Gov. DeSantis’ victory party

SHARE COPY LINK

At least one of the South Florida businessmen who was arrested last week on campaign finance charges was an attendee of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ watch party on Election Night in November 2018, according to a Tampa Bay Times photo and a video posted to Twitter by a Reuters reporter Monday afternoon.

In a photograph by Times deputy director of photography Chris Urso, Lev Parnas is shown across from DeSantis, the two apparently looking at each other, as DeSantis smiles broadly while he greets the crowd at his Election Night watch party. It appears that the second arrested South Florida businessman, Igor Fruman, is taking a photo of Parnas and DeSantis with his iPhone.

Ukrainian businessman Lev Parnas, one of two Giuliani associates arrested last week and charged for scheming to funnel foreign money into various US elections, is seen (on the left) in this Nov 6 2018 video I took at Governor Ron DeSantis' election victory party in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/d9MkfQUbD7 — Joey Roulette (@joroulette) October 14, 2019

In the video, Parnas is seen in the left of the frame, his top buttons undone, smiling amid the chaos of the watch party. DeSantis had just finished giving his victory speech on stage and was answering questions before a mass of TV cameras and reporters about his comeback win.

Parnas, along with Igor Fruman, helped President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, look into Trump’s political opponents in Ukraine and have been subpoenaed as part of the impeachment inquiry against the president.

The businessmen were charged by federal prosecutors in New York with attempting to funnel foreign money into U.S. political campaigns. The alleged scheme included straw donations in which the pair hid the true source of their political contributions by sending them through a Delaware corporation.

That corporation donated $50,000 to DeSantis’ campaign for governor, money which DeSantis announced he would “return” to the federal government following the news of the pair’s arrest. Parnas also hosted two fundraisers for the future governor in the summer and fall of 2018.

A DeSantis spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Election Night photo and video, including whether Parnas had been invited by the campaign to attend the watch party.

But DeSantis’ office has said in the past that the governor has had little to no contact with either Parnas or Fruman.

“It is my understanding that the governor did not have a one-on-one meeting with these individuals,” DeSantis spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferré wrote last week in response to questions about DeSantis’ relationship with Parnas and Fruman. “They may have attended some large events related to the 2018 elections.”