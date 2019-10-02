Florida AG steps into fight over amendment on open primaries, says it’s misleading

Polling workers help people to check in as voters casting their vote during the midterm election in Miami-Dade County at Miami Beach Fire Station #3 on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will argue against a proposed constitutional amendment that would open up the state’s primary elections to independent voters.

Calling the ballot initiative “misleading,” Moody said the proposal that could go before voters in 2020 “does away with primaries as Floridians know them.” She will be arguing in court that the amendment should not appear on the ballot.

“The proposed ballot language does not open Florida primaries, it eliminates them, and gives party bosses — not voters — sole discretion over the party candidate nominating process,” Moody said in a statement. “This proposed summary does not disclose that fact to voters and would undo a system set up to prevent political corruption and closed-door deal making.

The proposal would create just one primary election for all races for governor, the Legislature and the Cabinet, with Democratic and Republican candidates appearing on the same ballot. Any registered voters could participate.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The top two vote-getters would then face off in the general election.

It would be a big change from the state’s current primary system, in which only party members can vote in their respective primaries.

But supporters of the effort say the current system, which is only used in a handful of states, leads to more polarized candidates. Those supporters include former GOP mega-donor Mike Fernandez, who quit the party after President Donald Trump was elected.

Fewer and fewer voters are registering as Democrats or Republicans, and in last year’s primary, about 27 percent of the state’s registered voters couldn’t participate because they did not claim a party affiliation.

Both parties oppose the “open primaries” idea.

Moody called the idea “misleading” because the proposed amendment says it doesn’t prohibit political parties from nominating their own nominees for the primary. But that’s what the current primary system is for: parties nominating their own candidates.

That disconnect is confusing and would still allow “political parties to select candidates through a closed process,” Moody argued.

“The primary process was adopted to eliminate the good-ole-boys clubs of yesteryear, when party brass in smoke-filled rooms chose the party’s candidates,” Moody said in a statement.

Moody will argue her case before the Florida Supreme Court, which will ultimately decide whether the amendment is clear and deserves to go before voters.

If so, it’s likely to go before voters on the 2020 ballot. Organizers have already collected more than 700,000 verified signatures, just 66,000 shy of the requirement to make it on the ballot.

The proposal is the fourth proposed change to the state’s Constitution that Moody has opposed this year, which is a sharp departure from her predecessor, Pam Bondi, who seldom came out against ballot initiatives.

She’s taken stances against a proposed recreational marijuana amendment, a proposed ban on assault rifles and a proposal that would allow Floridians to choose their electricity provider.