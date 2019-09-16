Who holds the highest paid statewide jobs in Florida? Hint: They wear robes at work.

Florida Politics

TALLAHASSEE

Florida Supreme Court justices are the highest-paid statewide officials, with their salaries substantially higher than the amounts paid to the governor, state Cabinet members and legislators

According to the state budget and the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research, here are the 2019-20 salaries for a variety of state officials and judges:

Supreme Court justices: $220,600

District Courts of Appeal judges: $169,554

State attorneys: $169,554

Public defenders: $169,554

Circuit judges: $160,688

County judges: $151,822

Public Service Commission members: $132,036

Gov. Ron DeSantis: $130,273

Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis: $128,972

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez: $124,851

Senate President Bill Galvano and House Speaker José Oliva: $41,181

House and Senate members: $29,697

Note: State officials may voluntarily reduce their salaries.

