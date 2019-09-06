Is Facebook too big for everyone’s good? Florida joins antitrust investigation.

Facebook turns 15: A friendship no one asked for An honest Facebook friendship anniversary video for Mark Zuckerberg. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An honest Facebook friendship anniversary video for Mark Zuckerberg.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has joined seven other states and the District of Columbia in investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations.

The news came in a Friday morning news release from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the bipartisan investigation into the social media giant.

“Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers,” James said in a statement. “I am proud to be leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in investigating whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk. We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.”

James said the attorneys general of Florida, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia were assisting the investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The investigation focuses on Facebook’s dominance in the industry and the potential anti-competitive conduct stemming from that dominance,” James’ statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.