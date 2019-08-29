Florida governor not sweating Trump raid of FEMA funds as Dorian bears down

Dorian to make landfall as major hurricane Labor Day weekend Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remains “confident” in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s ability to help Florida recover from an expected strike by Hurricane Dorian despite plans from President Donald Trump’s administration to drain millions of dollars from the disaster recovery agency to pay for immigration enforcement.

Following news this week that the Department of Homeland Security has planned to move $155 million from FEMA to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a spokeswoman for Florida’s Republican governor said DeSantis “is confident that FEMA will fulfill its responsibility to Florida.”

DeSantis spoke late Wednesday with Trump, who said Florida “has the full support of the federal government as residents prepare for this major hurricane,” spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferré wrote Thursday morning on Twitter.

Dorian is currently forecast to strike Florida somewhere along the Atlantic coast as a major hurricane. DeSantis’ emergency management director, Jared Moskowitz, said in an interview that the Trump administration has already proven twice the last two years that it will financially support the state after a major storm.

The cost for storm damage in Florida from 2017’s Hurricane Irma topped $2.6 billion, leading DeSantis to request 90 percent reimbursement rates earlier this month. Trump said in May that FEMA would also pay for 90 percent of reimbursement for damage caused by Category 5 Hurricane Michael, which hit the Panhandle last year.

“This is the state of Florida. I have full confidence that FEMA is going to give us the full resources we need,” said Moskowitz, a South Florida Democrat. “Both for Michael and for Irma, the federal government has given us the dollars we need to both respond and recover.”

The expected arrival of Dorian comes amid uproar in Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation over news first reported Tuesday by NBC that DHS decided a month ago that it would transfer a total of $271 million from several of its agencies to pay for migrant detention center beds and temporary immigration facilities to conduct hearings for immigrants awaiting U.S. processing in Mexico.

The $155 million to be transferred from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund will pay for the temporary hearing sites. The Trump administration, which has fought with Congress for more money to fund border security, says the money comes from a pot of “recovered” — or unused — dollars from prior years.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Orlando, said it was “shortsighted and destructive” for DHS to “fleece” FEMA ahead of Hurricane season. Soto, who was briefed Wednesday by FEMA on preparations for Hurricane Dorian, said he’s also spoken with Moskowitz.

“We call upon President Trump to make a pre-storm FEMA designation of individual need for counties expected to be hit to ensure a speedy recovery,” Soto said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Miami, called the transfer of funds “irresponsible” and “reckless,” while Rep. Debbie-Mucarsel Powell, D-Miami, sent a letter to acting FEMA Director Pete Gaynor Wednesday warning that the decision “to reprogram funds from your agency raises serious questions about FEMA’s hurricane preparedness and ability to respond to natural disasters.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, referred to the transfer as “stealing disaster relief funding for cruel immigration activities.”

But DeSantis’ administration says it trusts the president, given the federal government’s acute attention to storm recovery in Trump’s part-time home state. Late Wednesday, Republican Sen. Rick Scott also said he spoke with Trump about the coming hurricane.

“This storm continues to gain strength quickly,” Scott tweeted. “The President reiterated his commitment to Florida and assured me that the federal government stands ready to help our state.”