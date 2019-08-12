‘Leave us alone’: Miami Dems, immigrant advocates want postponed ‘listening tour’ canceled

Florida Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota. Bradenton Herald

After state Sen. Joe Gruters announced that he was postponing his statewide immigration “listening tour,” some in the Miami community are saying he should cancel it for good.

The Sarasota Republican, who doubles as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, had just last week added a stop in Miami on the six-city tour, which originally did not include any stops in South Florida, a top-five region for undocumented immigrants in the United States.

“Leave us alone with this stuff,” said state Sen. José Javier Rodríguez, D-Miami. “If he wants to do this in his own district in Sarasota, go for it. I don’t have a lot of tolerance for it here.”

Gruters and Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune, who spearheaded the new law that bans so-called “sanctuary cities” in Florida, had planned to gather support for other immigration-related legislation, beginning in Venice, St. Petersburg and Altamonte Springs next week.

Rodríguez penned a letter to Gruters last week dissuading him from coming to Miami, saying the “sanctuary cities” bill stoked fear in his majority Latino district, and that when they traveled to Tallahassee to speak out against the bill, “their voices were not listened to.”

As I did in the wake of the El Paso massacre I ask @JoeGruters to skip Miami in his listening tour, planned in the majority Latino district I serve. By design or by consequence, it will only stoke charged rhetoric directed at persons of color and immigrants already at fever pitch pic.twitter.com/rBC3k69h7p — José Javier Rodríguez (@JoseJavierJJR) August 7, 2019

The temporary cancellation of the tour, first reported by Florida Politics, comes in the wake of a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed.

After the shooting Rodríguez stood alongside two El Paso women and a group of activists with his colleague, Sen. Annette Taddeo, at a rally in front of the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami, calling for action against gun violence and white nationalism.

The accused gunman wrote online that the attack was in response to a “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” The shooting intensified a partisan divide about immigration, of which Gruters took note.

“The rhetoric is so charged across the political spectrum that in order to have a truly productive listening tour we’ve decided to delay to a later date,” Gruters told the Miami Herald in a text message Monday.

Gruters is not a stranger to the rhetoric, however. The senator ran two ads during his state Senate campaign last October referring to a caravan of migrants and asylum-seekers from Central America as an “invasion.”

The website and marketing for the tour were paid for by Florida Conservatives United, Gruters’ political committee that paid for the campaign ads.

The senator still intends to hold the tour (including a Miami stop) before the 2020 legislative session commences in January, when he plans to file more immigration-centric bills, including a proposal that would require all Florida employers to use E-Verify, a federal electronic system that checks employees’ eligibility to work in the U.S.

Since the tour was announced weeks ago, Democrats and immigrant advocates have slammed the idea.

Andrea Mercado, executive director of the New Florida Majority, said the Latino community is traumatized, and that political rhetoric surrounding immigration is only feeding the “unleashed vigilante violence” seen in El Paso.

“We would like for it to be canceled,” she said of the tour. “We are clearly living in times where political rhetoric is inflaming physical violence and death.”

Tomas Kennedy, political director of Miami-based Florida Immigrant Coalition, said the postponed tour suggests “an inkling of shame,” but that he suspects the events won’t be canceled.

“They know it looks insensitive and offensive to have this tour now,” he said. “There’s no introspection and moment of catharsis. It’s about political calculation.”