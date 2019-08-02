Sweetwater commissioner enters crowded race for Ana María Rodriguez’ state house seat

First-time candidate David Borrero won the Sweetwater Group One commission seat with 1,308 votes, defeating challenger Isidro Ruiz. Photo provided to the Miami Herald

Sweetwater city commissioner David Borrero, a Republican, announced Friday that he has entered the race for Republican Rep. Ana María Rodriguez’s state house seat in House District 105.

Rodriguez is running to fill Sen. Anitere Flores’ seat in 2020.

“No candidate knows this district better that me,” Borrero wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “I bring my true conservative values, pro-business philosophy and genuine experience to earn the Republican nomination.”

The race for the seat, which includes parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties, is already crowded.

Borrero will face Republicans Bibiana Potestad, Pedro Barrios and Daniel Sotelo in the primary. Potestad and Sotelo both ran for House District 119 during the 2018 cycle.

If he wins the primary, he will also face Democrat Javier Estevez, who announced that he will to attempt to flip the seat for a second time in 2020. Estevez ran against Rodriguez in a tight contest for the district seat, with Rodriguez receiving 50.4% of the vote.