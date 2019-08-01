Miramar attorney enters race to challenge Cindy Polo for state house seat

Miramar attorney Thomas Fabricio, a Republican, announced Thursday that he will be challenging Rep. Cindy Polo for her highly contested state house seat.

“I am running for state representative because I want to do my part to create economic opportunity, provide relief for seniors on fixed incomes and address issues affecting our quality of life such as traffic congestion and affordable housing,” Fabricio said in a statement. “I believe I have the record of experience to address those challenges and make this part of the state even better.”

The seat, which includes portions of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, is a key swing seat within the delegation and was formerly held by Republican Manny Diaz Jr. before he reached his term limit and successfully ran for Senate in 2018.

Polo, D-Hialeah, won her first term in the House after she defeated former Miami Lakes Mayor Frank Mingo, a GOP-backed Republican, for the seat. Republican Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez has also filed to run against Polo in 2020.

“After decades of having Republicans in control of House, Senate and Governor’s mansion, they are constantly criticizing the way our state is moving,” Polo said Thursday. “As they worry about campaigning and fighting among one another, my focus will continue to be to speak on the issues that those that came before me have created. I have committed myself to not only highlighting but also chipping away at it.”

Fabricio, an attorney at Walton Lantaff Schroeder & Carson in Fort Lauderdale, has served in a number of local government roles, including commissioner on the Broward County Charter Review Commission, a member of the City of Miramar’s Planning and Zoning Board and a member of the Broward County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

He is also a member of the Hialeah-Miami Lakes Republican Club.