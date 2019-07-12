DeSantis’ office had two Pulse drafts. He signed the one that omitted LGBTQ, Hispanic.

DeSantis, Nuñez say ‘Thank You’ to Miami’s Hispanic voters Republican Florida Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nuñez took their ‘Thank You’ tour to Little Havana following their 2018 win over Democrat Andrew Gillum. They couldn’t have won without support from Miami’s Hispanic voters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican Florida Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nuñez took their ‘Thank You’ tour to Little Havana following their 2018 win over Democrat Andrew Gillum. They couldn’t have won without support from Miami’s Hispanic voters.

The Florida governor’s office created two versions of a June proclamation marking the three-year remembrance of the Pulse night club shooting, according to documents obtained this week by the Tampa Bay Times. One proclamation acknowledged the tragedy’s LGBTQ and Hispanic victims. The other did not.





Gov. Ron DeSantis ultimately signed the one that did not.

DeSantis later said that was a mistake, and he issued a corrected proclamation recognizing the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities. His office blamed staff error. But the previously unreported documents indicate that someone inside the governor’s office had created two drastically different options for DeSantis to send out.

The one draft version declared: “The State of Florida will not tolerate hatred towards the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities and we will stand boldly with Orlando and the Central Florida community against terrorism and hate.”

That one initially did not make it out of the governor’s office. Instead, DeSantis signed one that omitted the reference to the the victims’ sexuality and ethnicity. It also removed the word “hate.”

That proclamation stated: “The entire state of Florida has come together to stand boldly with Orlando and the Central Florida community against terrorism.”

The records don’t make clear why two versions were written or who authored them, nor do they indicate DeSantis knew an alternative draft existed. DeSantis spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferré blamed confusion, saying “the process was circumvented by a staff member” who shouldn’t have been involved. A month before the proclamation was issued, emails showed uncertainty between the governor’s advance team and his legal staff over who would oversee the remembrance.

“Normally, the communications department works with citizen services to prepare proclamations, correspondence and statements on behalf of the governor,” Ferré said, referring to two separate arms in the governor’s office that issue public statements. “This did not occur in the case of the Pulse proclamation.”

She added: “Regrettably, the only proclamation that was presented for 2019 did not include the important references to the LGBTQ and Hispanic victims of this tragic attack.”

The drafts of the proclamation were obtained by the Times in a records request with DeSantis’ office. The records provided also included previously undisclosed draft versions of Gov. Rick Scott’s Pulse remembrances. In 2017 and 2018, Scott’s office also created versions that did not mention the LGBTQ community, the records show. The one Scott signed in 2018 ultimately acknowledged “the lasting impact [the shooting] has had on our state and communities, including Florida’s LGBTQ community.”

A gunman killed 49 people on June 12, 2016, inside Pulse, a gay night club in Orlando. The attack occurred on the bar’s Latin night. A majority of the victims were LGBTQ and Latin. Though the deadliest mass shooting in state history, some survivors say they are overlooked because of the sexual orientation and ethnicity of the victims.

The backlash was immediate when DeSantis issued a proclamation on the eve of the June 12 remembrance without that acknowledgment. Pulse victims and LGBTQ advocates criticized DeSantis for the omission. Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, called it “shameful.” Embarrassing national headlines for the young Republican governor circulated online.

By mid-day, DeSantis had issued a corrected proclamation that included a reference to the affected communities. He visited the Pulse memorial in Orlando later that day.

“Once Gov. DeSantis learned of this staff error, he immediately ordered a corrected version of the proclamation be re-issued to include the reference to the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities,” Ferré said, “which had been included in his statement on Twitter earlier that morning.”