Casey DeSantis announces mental health aid for Panhandle after Hurricane Michael

Aftermath of Hurricane Michael leaves Panama City residents stunned Hurricane Michael, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the continental United States, slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, unleashing a trail of destruction across 200 miles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Michael, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the continental United States, slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, unleashing a trail of destruction across 200 miles.

Florida is sending more mental health aid to the Hurricane Michael-stricken Panhandle nearly nine months after landfall, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Wednesday morning. Local officials in the Panhandle had warned recently that the region needs more help to treat an uptick in mental health issues.

The aid will add counselors, telehealth resources and temporary housing to a region that is still struggling to pick up after the Category 5 storm carved a path of destruction through Florida’s northwest.

DeSantis, who has made mental health one of her priorities as first lady, was joined at a fire station in the Panama City suburb of Callaway by Mary Mayhew, the head of the state’s health care agency; Chad Poppell, who runs the Department of Children and Families and Jared Moskowitz, the state’s emergency management director.

The aid includes a plan implementing telehealth — or access through technology and the Internet to healthcare services — in every public school in five affected counties to connect children to mental health services by the first day of school later this summer. The telehealth initiative is expected to reach 35,000 students in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf and Liberty counties, she said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DeSantis also announced $2.3 million to the Department of Children and Families through FEMA, which will increase outreach services and pay for some crisis counselors through 2020, as well as $1.25 million from the federal Department of Education for Bay County’s school district to add licensed social workers and paraprofessionals to each school campus.

The state Division of Emergency Management is also creating a new position to specifically deal with mental health response and recovery and has secured 100 temporary trailers to distribute to people in need while more permanent housing solutions are found.

“We’re here, we will be here, we will continue to shine a spotlight on the needs of this area,” promised Mayhew at the announcement Wednesday morning.

In Bay County, where the announcement was held, local leaders have said a ballooning mental health crisis, particularly among children, has been taking root in the destruction left by the storm. Hundreds of schoolchildren have been referred for further mental health care, though the region faces a shortage of providers. Educators have reported children bursting into tears just at the sound of heavy rains and, in some extreme cases, suicide attempts on campus.

This story will be updated.