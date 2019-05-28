DeSantis, state Cabinet sued over planned Israel meeting as violation of state law

Gov. DeSantis leads Florida delegation to solidify bonds with Israel A Florida trade delegation led by Gov. Ron DeSantis embarked on a historic trip to figure out how to solidify its bonds with Israel. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Florida trade delegation led by Gov. Ron DeSantis embarked on a historic trip to figure out how to solidify its bonds with Israel.

Open government advocates are suing to stop the Florida Cabinet from holding a scheduled meeting in Israel on Wednesday, alleging that the body is violating the state’s open meetings law by convening abroad and not opening the meeting to the public.

The First Amendment Foundation, joined by several news organizations including the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times, filed a complaint Tuesday in Leon County Circuit Court contending that Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet — Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — are “willfully violating” parts of the state Constitution by holding the meeting more than 6,000 miles away from the state Capitol and in the restricted confines of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Though spokespeople for the governor’s office have said the meeting, part of an ongoing trip to Israel billed as a trade mission, is “ceremonial,” lawyers representing the groups wrote the meeting is still subject to public notice and access under the state’s Sunshine law.

“The meeting has been termed an ‘information gathering’ session. But, even crediting this view, the law is clear that ‘information gathering’ sessions fall within the Sunshine Law’s requirements,” the lawsuit contends. ”Moreover, the meeting is being held over 6,000 miles away from the citizens of Florida, and in a secured U.S. State Department facility for which the public does not have ready access … Holding a meeting at this distance in such a facility violates the constitutional and statutory rights of Florida citizens (and the news media) to personally observe the workings of, and for the public to offer comment to, their state’s highest officials.”

The suit is being filed by the Tampa law firm of Thomas & LoCicero. The First Amendment Foundation, the named plaintiff, is seeking injunctive relief. In the event the meeting proceeds, the suit asks that all actions taken be voided. Several news organizations, including the Herald, Times, and publishers Gannett and Gatehouse Media, have also signed onto the suit. (Carol Jean LoCicero, who chairs the board of trustees for the First Amendment Foundation, is a partner of the firm.)

DeSantis announced in early April that he would lead a trade mission to Israel, but few details were released until last week about the itinerary or the agenda for the planned meeting of the Cabinet at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. The agenda for the “ceremonial” meeting, scheduled Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. local time, includes consideration of a resolution on the “Israeli-Florida relationship” as well as presentations on “victims of terror,” “water quality” and “emergency management.” Members of the media who are traveling with the delegation will not be allowed to use laptops of cellphones while attending the meeting, and only one news outlet is being allowed to livestream the meeting.

“This has nothing to do with the trip or the trade mission. It has everything to do with the Constitution,” said First Amendment Foundation President Barbara Petersen, noting that the Cabinet is scheduled to hold another meeting in early June shortly after it returns from Israel. “The Constitution says that we have a right of access to any meeting of any collegial body where public business is to be transacted or discussed. They’re going to be getting presentations and presumably discussing items of grave critical concern to people throughout the state of Florida.”

The governor’s office did not immediately have a comment on the filing of the lawsuit.

Under the state’s open government laws, meetings of public agencies like the Cabinet must preceded with reasonable notice of when and where they will be held, as well as what will be addressed. Though meetings can be held outside of Tallahassee provided justification, this is the first time in recent memory that a Cabinet meeting has been held abroad, said Gregg Thomas, one of the lawyers on the suit.

The case has been assigned to Judge Angela Dempsey in circuit court, Thomas said. It was unclear Tuesday afternoon if a hearing would be held that day, as Thomas noted the difficulty in serving the Cabinet with the complaint.

“There are some hurdles with regard to service of the complaint, since all of the defendants are in Israel,” he said. “[It] just applies the problem of doing the government’s business 6,000 miles away from the state of Florida.”