Florida delegation led by governor lands in Israel, and the first glimpse is a Florida ad

Florida Society of News Editors

While Florida slept, nearly 100 politicians, business leaders, lobbyists and academics flew to Israel after a 30-minute delay caused by security checks.

At least a dozen passengers pulled into a private, secure room to have bags checked one last time before boarding. Israeli security put our laptops and cameras under intense scrutiny.

The contingent landed in Tel Aviv at 6:05 p.m. Israel time (11:05 EST), and was greeted by a Visit Florida advertisement exhorting visitors to “Follow Your Sunshine” upon disembarking.

A meet-and-greet is planned for later Sunday. On Wednesday, Goc. Ron DeSantis will lead a 55-minute “ceremonial” Cabinet meeting.

Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz plans to tour the Israeli emergency management center at the Gaza border on Monday. Sen. Lauren Book, D-Broward, said she’s excited to meet with security experts Monday morning to learn more about school security.

This media pool report will be updated later Sunday.

Jeffrey Schweers is accompanying Gov. Ron DeSantis and his 90-plus member delegation on his Israeli business development mission this week as a pool reporter for the Florida Society of News Editors. Schweers will provide regular reports and updates from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem for Florida’s newspapers. Follow him on Twitter for updates @jeffschweers. Schweers, a reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat, can be reached at jschweers@tallahassee.com