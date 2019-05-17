Governor signs bill: Texting while driving will soon get you pulled over in Florida

Distracted driving PSA: ‘Famous Last Words’ In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill Friday at Sarasota High School toughening Florida’s texting while driving laws, hoping to crack down on one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving.

The new law goes into effect July 1, and it allows police to stop and ticket drivers for texting while they’re behind the wheel of a moving car, with limited exceptions. Drivers will still be able to use their phone while their car is stopped.





Texting while driving has been illegal in Florida for years, but police can’t stop you for it. And it’s barely been enforced — not even 1,700 tickets were issued for it in the state last year.

The governor’s approval means Florida will join 43 other states that have allowed police to stop drivers for texting, the same way they can stop someone for driving without a seat belt.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But some police feel the new law doesn’t go nearly far enough.

SHARE COPY LINK Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada, enlisted the help of a famous Wookie and members of the Galactic Empire to help hammer home the message that distracted driving can lead you to the dark side.

Drivers are still allowed to use their phones to navigate, make phone calls and read emergency messages, such as weather alerts.

The only exception is in school and work zones, where drivers are not allowed to be handling their phones except for emergencies. That provision takes effect Oct. 1, but police will only stop and warn drivers about this part of the new law up until Jan. 1. Then, starting New Year’s Day, police will start issuing tickets in school and work zones for drivers who handle their phones but aren’t necessarily texting.

Lawmakers have tried for years to allow police to crack down on distracted drivers, but those efforts failed over civil rights concerns.

This year’s law passed with two important provisions.

For one, police have to record the race and ethnicity of each driver they ticket and send that information to the state, so officials can see whether the new law is being applied unevenly.

And it can be difficult for police to to prove whether someone was texting, rather than using a navigation app. To prevent police from using a stop as a means to search a driver’s phone, lawmakers required that police have to tell drivers that they have the right to decline a search of their phone.